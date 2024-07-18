In a marathon surgery, RML plastic surgeons operate on 24 patients in 24 hours

NEW DELHI: To mark the world plastic surgery day, a team of surgeons at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital did a marathon surgery for 24 hours operating patients continuously.

Led by the Burn and Plastic Surgery Department, a team of 17 surgeons worked in 24 operation theatres from July 15 (9 am) to July 16 (9 am).

Dr Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, emphasised the importance of pushing boundaries in surgical capabilities across various departments. Notable cases included the successful transplantation of a new hand, the correction of facial injuries, and intricate eyebrow corrections through surgical techniques.

Dr Samik Bhattacharya, Head of Department, Burns, Plastic, Maxillofacial and Microvascular Surgery said patients whose surgeries needed immediate care were chosen.

From trauma to burns

The surgeries performed included those for deformities due to trauma and burns, acute injuries leading to skin loss and congenital anomalies like cleft-lip and palate.