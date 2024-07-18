‘Insurance arrest’: Delhi CM Kejriwal's bail plea verdict reserved

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgment on the plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the CBI over alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy of 2021-22.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also reserved her verdict on the AAP convenor’s interim bail plea, with the main bail plea hearing set for July 29.

Kejriwal, represented by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, argued that his arrest by the CBI was an “insurance arrest,” orchestrated to prevent his release amid ongoing investigations by the ED.

Drawing parallels with political arrests in Pakistan, Singhvi said, “We read recently in papers, in a case Imran Khan was released but the day he comes out of jail, he is arrested in another case. Now they (Pakistan authorities) want to have a mega case against him. I don’t want to see similar things happen in our country.”

Advocate DP Singh, representing the CBI, said labeling the arrest as “insurance” was unjustified, adding that the agency followed due process and acted within its jurisdiction.

Acknowledging the gravity of the situation, the court emphasized the need for a thorough examination of both the legality of the arrest and the bail plea.

The case centers around the 2021-22 Delhi excise policy, which has seen Kejriwal and other prominent figures embroiled in legal battles.