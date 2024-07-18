Kedarnath replica row: ‘Dham’ to be replaced by ‘temple’, says Delhi Trust

NEW DELHI: Far from the maddening metropolis, a temple is being built on an area of around three acres surrounded by lush green fields of north Delhi’s Burari.

The temple, initially touted as the “Kedarnath Dham in Delhi” before a controversy erupted over the name, is said to be an exact replica of one of the most sacred Hindu shrines dedicated to Lord Kedarnath (Shiva) in Uttarakhand.

A foundation-laying ceremony of the temple was conducted on July 10 and attended by several senior BJP leaders, including Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

However, the Shri Kedarnath Dham Delhi Trust, the body overseeing the construction of the replica temple in Burari, found themselves on the receiving end of a major backlash from the priests of Kedarnath for creating a replica ‘Dham’ in the national capital.

The ‘original’ Kedarnath Dham, located in Uttarakhand’s Garhwal region, is one of the 12 ‘Jyotirlingas’ and among the four sacred Hindu shrines comprising the ‘Char Dham’ besides Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), the apex body of shrines and temples in Uttarakhand, has threatened to take legal action against the Delhi Trust for planning to replicate the Kedarnath Dham.

With pressure mounting from all corners, the Delhi Trust is now planning to drop the ‘Dham’ from its name and replace it with ‘temple’.