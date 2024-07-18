‘Owe it all to the generous teaching of my gurus’: Odissi dancer Sharon Lowen

You are trained in different dance forms, Manipuri, Chhau, and Odissi. What is your favourite dance form and why?

Choosing a favourite style is like choosing which of your children is your favourite. Each has different dynamics and is difficult to master.

Each style has a different energy and technique. I developed the ability to switch my energy, range of movement and projection between each. Much as I loved Manipuri, it was difficult to continue to develop my repertoire without musicians to work with; also, my guru’s focus on his excellent Triveni Ballet led me to concentrate more on Chhau and Odissi.

What were your challenges as a foreigner performing Indian dance in India?

When I came to India, young foreigners were generally seen as hippies, and it wasn’t until I curated six annual ‘Videshi Kalakar Utsavs’ that international exponents of classical dance and music were recognised as artistes and not only as foreign students. This changed the landscape. In a patriarchal and hierarchical society, it was only the merit (of my work) seen by individual rasikas that led to my acceptance and it helped build my reputation. And that has earned me respect for having done all this without the backing of family or community connections.

How does the teaching of dance in India differ from how it is taught abroad?

My teaching process encourages students to see each other and offer suggestions. Egotism, and competition with anyone other than oneself stand in the way of excellence. I also draw on my experience of the effort/shape theories of choreographers Juana de Laban and Alwin Nikolais to enable students to expand their personal space and use of dynamics.

You have seen significant changes in the dance forms of India. Do you think the standard has declined or is it moving in the right direction?

Traditions change organically with time and the contributions of new generations of artistes. When artistes shorten the duration of performances for today’s audiences, they must maintain the power and intensity of the experiences. Group dances give many young dancers stage experience, however, to evoke rasa, a unique quality of Indian classical dance that requires a solo artiste. New directions based on tradition should be applauded if they evolve from thoughtfulness, rather than efforts to please only with novelty.

‘A Life In Dance’ will be staged at India Habitat Centre, 7pm, July 24