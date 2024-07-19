20 years after stealing jewellery, 62-year-old man arrested from Hisar

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested a 62-year-old man from Haryana’s Hisar, who had 2004 stolen gold and silver jewellery from a person on a train who was on his way to attend a marriage function of one of his relatives, a senior official said. The accused has been identified as Roshan.

DCP (Crime-Branch) Satish Kumar said the victim, Pawan Kumar, was going to a marriage function with his family on February 6, 2004, and was supposed to catch a train from Palam Railway Station.

“Five to six people crowded around him when he was about to board the train with his family. Pawan was forced to take a different coach from his family,” the DCP said.

In the coach, they again gathered around the complainant, and after stealing jewellery from the briefcase, all of them alighted from the moving train near Shahabad railway station.

However, the complaint sensed it and chased them with the help of the other passengers. One of the accused persons, namely Raj Kumar, was caught while trying to escape, but the rest of the accused persons, including Roshan, managed to escape with the stolen jewellery.

Accordingly, a case was registered, and as Roshan remained absconding, a local court declared him a proclaimed offender in 2004.

“We recently received a tip-off about his whereabouts somewhere in Hisar, Haryana,” the DCP said. Subsequently, a police team was dispatched to Hisar, where they nabbed Roshan.

During interrogation, it was found that the accused had also been the ‘Sarpanch’ of Village Kapro in Haryana. The accused continuously changed his hideouts for the last 20 years and worked as a property dealer.