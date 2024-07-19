Delhi crime branch busts interstate kidney transplant racket, 15 Arrested

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police busted an interstate kidney transplant racket and arrested 15 members of the syndicate.

The arrested include the kingpin, transplant co-ordinator of hospitals, patients and even donors.

The cops have so far identified five patients, who got kidney transplants done along with two donors. All in all, 34 cases of illegal kidney transplants have come to the fore during the investigation.

Sharing details, DCP (Crime-Branch) Amit Goel said that the Crime Branch received secret information regarding a well-organized racket that is involved in illegal kidney transplants of Indian citizens.

During the information development process and identification of victims of the syndicate, the Crime Branch received a complaint against a person named Sandeep and Vijay Kumar Kashyap alias Sumit that they had cheated her husband with Rs 35,00,000 on the pretext of a kidney transplant.