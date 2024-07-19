Former registrar among three Jamia officials booked for casteist remarks

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a case against three Jamia Millia Islamia University officials, including a former registrar, for allegedly passing casteist remarks against a Dalit employee.

Based on the complaint of the employee, a case under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Act, 1989 was lodged on July 15.

The university, however, on Thursday issued a statement, saying, “The FIR is completely baseless and false. The complainant is a habitual litigant, who has filed several cases to try and hamper the smooth functioning of the university. It is an attempt to destabilise the university and the present administration.”

The statement further read, “The university will take appropriate legal recourse as essential requirements of the SC/ST Act are not made out in the FIR, and thus, will protect its employees against such arm-twisting tactics.”

The complainant has alleged that he was under pressure to change religion, subjected to casteist slurs and dehumanising treatment. As per the FIR, the complainant was deputed as an Assistant at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences, Government of NCT of Delhi, from December 1, 2015, to November 30, 2021. He rejoined Jamia Millia University on December 1, 2021.

“Upon his return, he sought No Objection Certificates (NOC) to apply for higher posts. These requests were repeatedly denied by the officiating Registrar, Prof Nazim Hussain Jafri, without any explicit reasons. Additionally, Singh was subjected to multiple transfers within the University, often after only two to three months, under the pretext of administrative reasons,” read the FIR.

The employee has also reported his grievances to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.