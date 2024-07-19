L-G VK Saxena urged to hike pay for guest teachers in Delhi government schools

NEW DELHI: Delhi government school teachers have written to the L-G requesting salary enhancement for guest teachers in the city schools as the current remuneration structure is “regrettably insufficient” and their pay scale has not been revised for quite some time.

Government School Teachers’ Association secretary Ajay Veer Yadav said,“Guest teachers are integral to the effective functioning of schools, often filling the gaps due to the chronic shortage of regular teaching staff in the Directorate of Education. Their hard work ensures academic processes continue uninterrupted, thereby contributing significantly to the quality of education provided to our students.”

Another teacher said, “The financial strain not only affects our personal well-being but also discourages highly qualified educators from taking up guest teaching roles. To enhance the quality of education, it is imperative that we support our guest teachers.”