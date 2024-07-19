L-G VK Saxena urged to hike pay for guest teachers in Delhi government schools

NEW DELHI: Delhi government school teachers have written to the L-G requesting salary enhancement for guest teachers in the city schools as the current remuneration structure is “regrettably insufficient” and their pay scale has not been revised for quite some time.
Government School Teachers’ Association secretary Ajay Veer Yadav said,“Guest teachers are integral to the effective functioning of schools, often filling the gaps due to the chronic shortage of regular teaching staff in the Directorate of Education. Their hard work ensures academic processes continue uninterrupted, thereby contributing significantly to the quality of education provided to our students.”
Another teacher said, “The financial strain not only affects our personal well-being but also discourages highly qualified educators from taking up guest teaching roles. To enhance the quality of education, it is imperative that we support our guest teachers.”
L-G reviews status of city tree plantation
L-G VK Saxena on Thursday held meeting to review the status of afforestation and green cover in Delhi, Raj Niwas officials said, adding, the Delhi Development Authority (DDU) will take up special drives to improve the green cover of the Narela-Bawana area. The forest department and DDA will plant fruit-bearing trees in the Ridge and forest areas, they said.
Officials said over 48 lakh trees and shrubs were planted across Delhi in 2022-23 and 89 lakh trees in 2023-24 under the directions of the L-G. DDA planted 14.61 lakh trees in this period. This year 67 lakh trees and shrubs have been planted despite land shortage, they said.
This statement comes when the L-G and the DDA are facing serious flak in the Supreme Court over felling of nearly 1,100 trees in the Ridge area.