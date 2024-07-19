Mythological elements

The musician, who grew up in Singapore before shifting to India, has collaborated with a bunch of artistes on this project, including Tejas Menon, Vernon Noronha, Vinod Ramanarayanan, Rahul’s brother Rohan Advani and Mali.

Rahul says that he is particularly excited about a single from the album, ‘Goodbye My Friend’. Releasing on Internati-onal Friendship Day, Rahul tells us why this track is special.

“When I’m writing a song, I’m searching for ideas and refining them for months. But in this case, it was almost as if the song wrote itself. In less than an hour, the entire song was done. However, it was the most difficult one to record. It’s a ballad about the pain of walking away from a friendship while learning to appreciate it for what it is. I think it’s something many people would have experienced at one point or another in their lives,” he explains.

The singer, who is releasing this EP independently, also reflects on the importance of indie music. “I think there’s an appetite for all kinds of songs. I firmly believe that good music will always connect with the people it is meant to reach.”