NGT seeks Centre’s reply on waste dumping near AIIMS

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought response from the Centre, and others, over dumping of garbage on the road opposite to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Gate 6, leading to pollution in the surrounding areas.

Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, judicial member Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Dr A Senthil Vel of the NGT directed the respondents to submit the affidavits of service at least one week before the next hearing which is scheduled for November 14.

As per Green Court, the applicant has raised a grievance against the dumping of waste across a 30-metre-wide stretch of road near the premier medical intitute.

This, the appalent claimed, had occupied half of the 60-metre-wide Ring Road South Extension 1, at the entrance of the South Extension-1 Market, with the accumulated trash causing a lingering stretch in an area situated opposite to Gate 6 of the AIIMS, New Delhi at 60 metres wide

“The grievance of the applicant is that this garbage dump is a major source of air pollution in the surroundings of AIIMS, New Delhi...such an open dump is causing major pollution in the surrounding area,” the tribunal noted.

The counsel appearing for the applicant submitted that despite repeated complaints to the authorities, no action has been taken over the issue.

“Issue notice to the respondents and applicant is directed to serve the respondent and file affidavit of service at least one week before the next date of hearing,” the NGT ordered.