‘We are not living in a police state’: Nitin Ahlawat, Delhi Bar Association president

On Monday, lawyers practising in the city abstained from work in protest against several sections of recently implemented new criminal laws and alleged intervention by the judiciary in their affairs.

Shekhar Singh speaks to Delhi Bar Association president Nitin Ahlawat over lawyers’ concerns.

Excerpts

Your views on the newly implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)?

The new criminal acts are almost the same as the outgoing ones. However, certain sections empower the police with unchecked discretion. The current provision of allowing police remand for 60 days is draconian. Another issue is the recording of evidence at police stations. The Bar Associations raised it, and the Home Ministry immediately clarified that police stations will not be used for recording evidence. We are not living in a police state, and any such provisions will compromise the rights of the general public, accused, complainant, and legal professionals.

Provision for the registration of FIRs irrespective of jurisdiction. Is it reformative?

It will create a situation in which the police will be free to register an FIR, make an arrest, and take police remand against any person living in any part of the country. The fate of the accused can be imagined in such a scenario, who will be at the mercy of the police and the complainant and forced to bow down to their legal and illegal demands.

Can you suggest amendments?

The coordination committee of all the district bar associations, along with the Bar Council of Delhi, has raised the red flag regarding certain provisions of the new criminal laws and will shortly provide a detailed report on the problematic provisions and their solutions.