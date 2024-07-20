1984 anti-Sikh riots case: Court reserves order against Tytler

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has deferred its decision on whether to proceed with charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, where three people lost their lives.

Special judge Rakesh Siyal, presiding over cases handled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reserved the order following arguments presented by both the prosecution and the defence counsels. The court is scheduled to announce its decision on August 2, 2024.

Last year, the court took cognisance of the CBI’s charge sheet which was filed on May 20, 2023, under 148 IPC (rioting armed with deadly weapon), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups ), and IPC 188 which punishes a person who disobeys an order which is promulgated by a public servant.

In the charge sheet, it was alleged that Tytler emerged from a white ambassador car near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984, and allegedly incited a crowd to violence against Sikhs. According to a witness, Tytler allegedly shouted, “Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother,” which led to the death of three people.