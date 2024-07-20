After glitch, Delhi-San Francisco flight makes emergency landing in Russia

NEW DELHI: Amid the widespread disorder that erupted in flight and ground operations due to a global outage reported at the Microsoft server, an Air India flight which was en route to San Francisco from Delhi Airport had to be diverted to Russia. Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.
The flight had to make an emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) due to technical glitches reported in the aircraft.
However, the airline stated that it is operating a relief flight from Mumbai to fly US-bound flight passengers who were stranded at Krasnoyarsk International Airport.
The aircraft was stranded at the airport with 229 passengers and 19 crew members onboard. It stated that local support was activated to assist stranded passengers who were required by authorities to remain in the terminal building in the absence of Russian visas.
“An Air India team, including crew and security personnel, are on board the flight to provide any support that the passengers and staff at KJA may require. The ferry flight carries essentials in addition to a sufficient amount of food for all passengers. The aircraft will ferry all passengers and crew out of KJA at the earliest,” it said.
“Food and beverage amenities at the terminal, which were closed for the evening, have now opened, and meals are being provided to all passengers,” Air India stated. A spokesperson from the airline said the ferry aircraft will take the passengers to the scheduled destination. However, the flight took off to the US.