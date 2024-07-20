After glitch, Delhi-San Francisco flight makes emergency landing in Russia

NEW DELHI: Amid the widespread disorder that erupted in flight and ground operations due to a global outage reported at the Microsoft server, an Air India flight which was en route to San Francisco from Delhi Airport had to be diverted to Russia. Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival.

The flight had to make an emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA) due to technical glitches reported in the aircraft.

However, the airline stated that it is operating a relief flight from Mumbai to fly US-bound flight passengers who were stranded at Krasnoyarsk International Airport.