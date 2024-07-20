Delhi: 29-year-old held from Jharkhand over thrashing, robbing doctor in hospital

NEW DELHI: A 29-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police from Bokaro in Jharkhand, days after he, along with his associates thrashed a doctor at his clinic in south Delhi Aya Nagar area, an official said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Aman Kumar, a native of Jharkhand and presently residing in the Sangam Vihar area of south Delhi.

According to the official, the incident was reported at Fatehpur Beri police station on July 6 from CBR Hospital, Aya Nagar, where the caller stated that a doctor has been brutally beaten by a group of three-four individuals.

The police recorded the statement of the injured doctor, where he alleged that a group of unknown assailants entered his clinic, and suddenly started beating him up. Due to this, the doctor fell and suffered some blood loss from his head.

“After beating him, the unknown persons took his mobile phone and laptop and fled from his clinic,” the officer said, adding that a case of attempted murder was lodged against the accused and a probe was initiated.

During the investigation, the cops analysed the CCTV cameras placed around the clinic and spotted the suspected unidentified people.

“With the help of CCTV footage, one person riding a bike with a hidden numberplate was identified by the complainant. Further, with the help of local sources and technical apparatus, the location of the accused was traced to Jharkhand,” the officer said. Accordingly, a team was dispatched to Bokaro, Jharkhand from where the accused Aman Kumar was nabbed and brought back to Delhi.

On interrogation, the accused disclosed that a female acquaintance visited the doctor’s clinic for dental treatment, where she felt the doctor had improper intentions. She informed the accused who then gathered his friends and thrashed the doctor.

The police have also recovered the broken parts of the doctor’s stolen laptop.