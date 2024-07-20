Delhi: Interstate kidney transplant racket busted, 15 arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an interstate kidney transplant racket and arrested 15 members of the gang, including the kingpin, transplant coordinator of hospitals, patients and even donors.

Describing the modus operandi of the gang, the police said the accused joined a reputed hospital as transplant co-coordinator, learned the process, found donors from economically weaker sections, lured them to donate kidneys and prepared forged documents of donors to show them close relatives.

The police have so far identified five patients, who got kidney transplants done along with two donors. 34 cases of illegal kidney transplants have come to the fore so far.

DCP (Crime-Branch) Amit Goel said the main accused was identified as Sandeep Arya, who worked as transplant co-ordinator in hospitals in Faridabad, Delhi, Gurugram, Indore and Vadodara. He used to charge Rs 35-40 lakh for each transplant, which included hospital expenses, arrangement of donor, accommodation and legal documentation required for surgery. Arya used to save around Rs 7-8 lakh from each transplant, the police said.