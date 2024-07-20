Lengkhawm: Lamka remembered

This section of the exhibit showcases modern stories of loss, nostalgia for the family home in the hills, and a search for personal identity within the collective.

Objects from everyday life, townscapes of Lamka, and contemporary digital renderings of places, things, ideas, and people are displayed in the next section. These include AI-generated stamps of Zoland, hand-drawn illustrations of household utensils, illustrations of popular streets, and a striking artwork by Chingpiri in honour of Thothong, remembered as Lamka’s first crossdresser.

“In Lamka, everyone knows everyone well. I can even tell which music will play if I go into a particular lane. Seeing some of these images makes me hear the music that used to come from those streets. For instance, I can recognise from this photo who lived on that street and what kind of music they liked—heavy metal, rock, or country,” says Mrs Mung Hanghal, who has been living in Delhi for the past 25 years and who spotted an old photo of her parents’ wedding at the exhibition.

Bonding over songs, poetry

Music is a thread that binds the people of Lamka in many ways. “Active church choirs are not the only reason music culture is so popular here; another important factor is that music combines our cultures. The nine tribes in Lamka, although they have different dialects, share close linguistic affinities. So, a popular song will be popular across all tribes,” says Simte. The exhibit features a collection of old cassette covers, archival photos of local musicians, and bands, even including a ’70s women’s rock band from Mizoram. There is also an audio-visual section where visitors can hear songs of mourning and celebration from Lamka.

“We have never had an experience like this before, I mean an exhibition for us and our hometown,” says Mrs Valte and Mrs Vualnam, visitors at the exhibition. Delhi’s understanding of Manipur is limited to visuals in the news, spectacles of the state’s folk dance during Republic Day parades, or symbolic cultural items available for consumption in places like Dilli Haat. ‘Lamka Remembered’ seeks to undo these fixed ideas of tribal identity while opening up alternative spaces of remembrance and healing for a community and a nation that is still grieving the ethnic violence, which broke out in Manipur last year. They have attempted to gently activate intimate circuits of family album records, using these socio-personal documents for public dissemination of knowledge and reimagining the intangible act of seeing without undertones of othering.

‘Lenghawm: Lamka Remembered’ is on till August 22 at Kamaladevi Complex, India International Centre