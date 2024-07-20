Microsoft outage: Hand-written boarding passes as flight operations hit, hospitals impacted

NEW DELHI: A chaos-like situation erupted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday, with airlines being hit majorly due to an outage. Critical systems used for flight operations, passenger check-in, and baggage handling remained hit.

Passengers formed a long queue as web check-ins remained suspended. Authorities issued hand-written boarding passes as work switched to manual mode. Security check and baggage counters had long queues.

“Due to the global IT issue, some of the services at the Delhi Airport were temporarily impacted. We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.