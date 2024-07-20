Muscle memory

Merab Dvalishvili, who is also known as 'The Machine', is a force to be reckoned with in the UFC’s bantamweight division. They call him ‘The Machine’ because he possesses an unyielding determination and stamina to push through any challenge. This 33-year-old Georgian-American fighter boasts a stellar record of 17-4, currently holding the #1 spot in the bantamweight rankings.

Dvalishvili’s relentless pressure and impressive wrestling have earned him dominant wins over legends like Jose Aldo and Petr Yan. With a ten-fight win streak under his belt, he is on a collision course for UFC gold. The mixed martial artiste was in India recently for the promotion of UFC and we got into a quick chat with him to know more about his life, his daily routine, and his struggles.

What has impressed you, so far, about India?

India is an intriguing country, home to billions of people. I am impressed with the hard-working people and the diversity this country offers. It’s exciting to see wrestling’s popularity here. The vibrant weather and delicious food only add to the charm. I fondly remember watching movies like 'Seeta aur Geeta' as a child and the captivating Indian dance styles definitely caught my eye. This trip has only fuelled my desire to return and explore more of this fascinating country, hopefully making some new friends along the way.

How were you introduced to UFC? Was making a career in MMA something you wanted from childhood?

Nobody introduced me to MMA. In Georgia, I stumbled upon a banner advertising a volunteer fight night, open to anyone with a fighting background. Having experience in Judo and wrestling, I saw it as a chance to test myself. After my first fight, I fell in love with MMA. Since May 2010, I have dedicated myself to continuous training and learning. I transferred to the US at 21 after I was doing Judo, to go to UFC. It required something special to make the cut. Before reaching the big leagues, I fought in ROC MMA (Ring of Combat), CFFC MMA (Cage Fury Fighting Championships), CES (Classic Entertainment & Sports) MMA. Victories lead to championship titles and successful defences. These achievements caught the eye of Dana White, who finally offered me the UFC contract. It was my dream come true because to fight UFC is big for every MMA fighter.