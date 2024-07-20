No unauthorised structure permitted on floodplain: Delhi High Court

NEW DELHI: In a decisive ruling aimed at safeguarding the sensitive Yamuna flood plains ecosystem, the Delhi High Court has upheld the demolition of an unauthorised structure, known as the ‘Prachin Shiv Mandir,’ near the river in the Geeta Colony area.

The division bench, led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, dismissed appeals against a previous order allowing the demolition, asserting that the appellant lacked any legal basis to challenge the demolition of the structure.

The appellant, ‘Prachin Shiv Mandir Avam Akhada Samiti’, claimed that the site had historical and religious significance, purportedly established by a revered priest known for founding numerous Shiv Lingas. However, the high court found no substantial evidence supporting the appellant’s ownership over the disputed site, nor did it find merit in the argument that the temple’s demolition violated principles of natural justice.

The court’s order, issued on July 10, emphasised that the temple was constructed on encroached land within the Restoration and Rejuvenation Zone of the Yamuna River Floodplain, designated for environmental preservation.

“No structure, religious or otherwise, can be permitted to stand on encroached land in such an eco-sensitive area,” the bench said unequivocally.