What kind of joke: AAP hits back at Delhi L-G over claim about Arvind Kejriwal's diet

NEW DELHI: The Lieutenant Governor's Office wrote to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar on Saturday expressing concern over the reported non-consumption of the prescribed diet by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail.

Citing a report from the prison Superintendent, the letter reads, "The report brings out the fact that there are several instances of willful low-calorie intake by the Chief Minister, despite sufficient home-cooked food being provided to him. The diet monitoring chart indicates that between June 6, 2024, and July 13, 2024, the CM had not fully consumed the prescribed diet for all three meals of the day."

"The report also suggests a loss of weight (now 61.5 kg, which earlier was 63.5 kg on the date of surrender on June 20, 2024). Prima facie, it appears to be due to less calorie intake," said the letter.

"The LG has expressed concern over the non-consumption of prescribed medical diets and medications by Chief Minister Kejriwal. He has also asked that reasons thereof may be ascertained from him since deviations from the same could also have medical and legal ramifications," it added.

The letter further said, "Prison authorities may advise the Chief Minister to strictly adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin, apart from the diet specified by the dieticians. This is more so given that he has a history of Type-ll Diabetes Mellitus. Strict protocols for monitoring the blood sugar levels may also be established to avoid any ambiguity in this regard."

The Aam Aadmi Party in its response to the letter questioned the LG's intention and claimed that there was a genuine threat to the Delhi CM's life.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a post on X said, "What kind of joke are you making, LG Sir? Would a man reduce his sugar levels at night? This is very dangerous. LG Sir, if you do not know about the disease, then you should not write such a letter. God forbid such a time ever comes to you."