Dreaded criminal who murdered associate, disfigured his face with acid, held after 12 years on run

NEW DELHI: A 51-year-old dreaded criminal, who brutally murdered his associate and poured acid on the face to conceal the body's identity, was arrested by the Special Cell of the Delhi after remaining absconding for more than a decade.

The accused, identified as Mohd. Umar alias Umardin, a native of Behraich, Uttar Pradesh, escaped the country and went to Nepal where he was residing under a false identity for 12 years.

Sharing details, DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said they had started collecting the information of the proclaimed offenders and rewarded criminals involved in heinous cases, who could not traced since long. The cops identified one such PO Mohd Umar wanted in a murder case registered at Sonia Vihar police station in 2012 and started gathering information about him.

The police received a tip-off on July 16 about Umar's movement following which the police team swung into action, laid a trap and the rewarded criminal Mohd Umar above was apprehended from Choudhary Charan Singh Service Road, near DDA Office, Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, Delhi.

Sharing details of the heinous crime committed by the accused proclaimed offender Umar, the DCP said the accused Umar came in contact with Naiem, Taslim, Mukesh and Moti and indulged in the smuggling of Narcotics substance opium bud in 2010 and cheating the people by luring them to exchange Riyal (Saudi currency).

"In 2011, he was arrested in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh in Arms Act and cheating cases. After release on bail he again started smuggling of narcotics substance opium bud with Naiem, Taslim, Mukesh and Moti," the DCP said.

His associates Naiem, Taslim and Moti revealed to him that Mukesh passed a piece of information regarding him to the police of Amroha. Therefore the accused Mohd Umar hatched a plan to eliminate Mukesh with Naiem, Taslim and Moti.

"Naiem, Taslim and Moti murdered Mukesh in Baghpat Uttar Pradesh. In this case Naiem, Taslim and Moti were arrested. In 2012, Umar along with Naiem murdered Taslim in the area of Sonia Vihar Delhi and disfigured the face of Taslim after pouring acid on his face to disguise police and hide his identity," the DCP said.

After this incident, the accused Umar fled to Nepal with his family and lived there in the guise of a pseudo-identity to avoid his arrest. He lived across Rupadia border towards Nepal side and visited India occasionally for work.