JNU hostel walls defaced with casteist slurs: NSUI

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) walls were found defaced with casteist slurs and communal slogans on Saturday, the Congress-affiliated students body alleged.

Slogans like “Dalit bharat chhodo” and “Brahman Baniya zindabaad” and “RSS zindabaad” were scribbled on the walls of Kaveri hostel on the campus, NSUI unit general secretary Kunal Kumar alleged, sharing their photos on social media.

He claimed the authorities painted the walls after the photos were circulated on social media. There was no immediate reaction to the allegations from Dean of Students Manuradha Chaudhary.

Requests for a response on the allegations were declined by Kaveri Hostel warden Manish Kumar Barnwal.

JNU, last year, formed a panel to look into the repeated incidents of “anti-national” slogans scribbled on the campus.

The committee was set up after pictures of slogans like ‘Indian-occupied Kashmir’, ‘Free Kashmir’ and ‘Bhagwa Jalega’ scribbled on campus walls went viral on social media.