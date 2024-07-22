BJP, Delhi L-G plotting to kill Kejriwal in jail: Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: Claiming that Arvind Kejriwal’s blood sugar had dipped to a dangerous level of 50 more than 26 times between June 3 and 7 during his incarceration, the AAP on Sunday accused the BJP, the central government and the Lieutenant-Governor of hatching a conspiracy to kill the Delhi CM in jail.

Earlier, the BJP, the L-G and the jail administration had claimed that Kejriwal is increasing his sugar by having puris and sweets. They did not even give him insulin. Now they are saying that he is reducing his sugar by staying hungry. Will anybody try to kill himself by reducing his sugar?

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the central government and the LG of playing with Kejriwal’s life, that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill him in jail. The documents that the jail authorities have legally provided to Kejriwal’s lawyer are enough to indicate that anything can happen to him inside the jail.