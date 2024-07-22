UG admission process in central universities set to be delayed for third consecutive year

For the third consecutive year, the undergraduate admission process in central universities is set to be delayed due to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), if the National Testing Agency (NTA) fails to declare the results today. The prolonged wait among students, parents, and teachers to commence the new academic session continues.

Delhi University (DU) and other central universities in the national capital have barely recovered from three years of a ‘staggered academic calendar,’ starting from the COVID-19 period when the current crisis was thrust upon stakeholders. The DU professors have expressed their frustration over the delayed results. The Democratic Teachers Front stated, “The pandemic period was beyond human control, but the current crisis is man-made: a consequence of utter apathy and incompetence of the Ministry of Education and its minion, the NTA.”

With just ten more days left in July, universities have not been notified about the academic calendar for semesters I/II, particularly the first year in undergraduate programs, due to the ongoing NTA fiasco. In 2022-23, when CUET was first introduced in DU for UG admission, classes for semester 1 began in November because the Ministry of Education could not conduct CUET on time.

Last year, in 2023-24, despite CUET being conducted early, the academic calendar began on August 16, three weeks later than scheduled due to delays in result declaration. “And this year, there is no sight of admission happening in the near future since the very process of CUET is under scanner, thanks to the NTA,” said one of the DU College professors.

Universities adjust schedules to cope with result delay

The last week of July has been challenging for universities as students and teachers pressured them to decide the admission process for undergraduate classes without waiting for the CUET results. Consequently, universities made certain amendments to the academic session 2024-25.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the University of Delhi (DU) have planned to conduct weekend classes and shorten winter breaks to adjust the academic calendar for the academic year 2024-25. This follows the delay in the announcement of the CUET UG results, which would further delay the academic year of these universities.