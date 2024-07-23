Case filed against hospital security service provider over irregularities: ACB

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a case against three security service provider companies allegedly involved in “malpractices” and “embezzlement of the government funds” in providing security personnel at different Delhi government hospitals, an official said on Monday.

The city has, in the recent past, seen several incidents of brawls or attacks on doctors at the hospital, with the latest one being a brazen shooting case that was reported from Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma said several complaints were received at the ACB regarding various malpractices. He said these companies provide security personnel at GTB Hospital, Shahdara, Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, Tahirpur, B.R. Ambedkar Hospital, Rohini, SDN Hospital, Shahdara, Hindu Rao Hospital, and other Delhi Govt. Hospitals.

During verification, it was found that these private players, “hand-in-gloves with the government officials” are actively involved in various “malpractices” and violations” of the tender conditions as well as the laid down procedures in providing security personnel at different hospitals, the senior police officer said.

He said that the major allegation was the under-deployment of security personnel at the government hospitals from the agreed deployment in the award of the tender. “The agencies got payment of the agreed number of security personnel without their actual deployment,” the Jt CP said.

During the probe, the ACB also found out that an individual was simultaneously deployed to more than one hospital. The agencies claimed bills for the single individual at more than one hospital, he said.

“Recruitment of ineligible security personnel violating the tender norms. Recruitment of personnel without verification of the criminal antecedents,” the officer said. He said that a comprehensive investigation has been launched to unearth the whole conspiracy and fix the role and culpability of government or private persons involvement in the embezzlement of the exchequer.

‘Govt officials involved’

A senior police official said complaints were received about a nexus between the companies providing security services and government officials. The complaints also included flaunting the tender rules and irregularities in the hospital administration’s fund allocations