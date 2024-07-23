Delhi HC judge recuses again, this time from hearing Umar Khalid’s bail petition

NEW DELHI: Justice Amit Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Monday recused himself from hearing the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Umar Khalid in connection with the Delhi riots conspiracy case.
The case was scheduled for a hearing before a Division Bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma.
Justice Sharma’s decision to recuse marks the second time he has stepped back from cases related to the 2020 Delhi riots. Previously, he had recused himself from hearing bail petitions filed by JNU scholar Sharjeel Imam, human rights activist Meeran Haider, and other accused in the riots case.
Khalid was arrested in September 2020 on charges of criminal conspiracy, rioting, unlawful assembly, and several other offences under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Since his arrest, Khalid has remained in custody, and this was his second round of bail plea attempts.
Khalid’s initial bail plea was denied by the trial court in March 2022, prompting him to approach the High Court. However, in October 2022, the High Court, too, denied him bail, leading Khalid to file an appeal with the Supreme Court, which in May 2023 sought a response from the Delhi Police on the matter. Despite 14 adjournments, Khalid’s plea remained unresolved.
In February 2024, Khalid withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court, citing a change in circumstances. A Supreme Court bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Pankaj Mithal was set to hear the matter on February 14 when Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Khalid, informed the Court of the withdrawal.
Khalid’s second bail petition was rejected by the trial court on May 28. With Justice Amit Sharma’s latest recusal, the path forward for Khalid’s bail plea remains uncertain, prolonging his time in custody as the legal battle continues.
Also in court
Waqf approaches HC over Central Vista
The HC on Monday directed the Delhi Waqf Board to reapproach the court if the Centre undertakes any action against its properties within the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. It stated that the project has already received approval from the Supreme Court. The properties include Jama Masjid at Red Cross Road, Masjid Sunehri Bagh Road, Mazar Sunehri Bagh Road, Masjid Krishi Bhawan and Masjid at the Vice President’s residence.
Shraddha case: Court dismisses Poonawala plea
A Delhi court has dismissed the plea of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, the lone accused in the high-profile Shraddha Walkar murder case, seeking to restrict trial sessions to only twice a month. The court ruled that this request appeared to be a tactic to delay the proceedings unnecessarily. Poonawala is accused of strangling his live-in partner Walkar and chopping her body into pieces in Delhi’s Mehrauli on May 18, 2022.
HC seeks Sajjan’s stand on plea against acquittal
The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on pleas challenging his acquittal in a case related to the killing of a person during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Kumar is currently lodged in Tihar jail serving a life term after his conviction in another case related to the riots. The bench also issued notice to Kumar on an appeal by Sheela Kaur, one of the witnesses, against the verdict.