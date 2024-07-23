How they painted India

Delhi’s Jama Masjid is full of life in English artist William Carpenter’s print ‘Delhi. A Street At Back Of Jumma Masjid’. The artist seems invested in the lives of the people and their mundane activities—from those running an ox cart to a pair of women with earthen pots on their heads.

One of the most successful Orientalist American painters, Edwin Lord Weeks’ works are also full of intimate scenes—a nautch girl in the courtyard of Delhi’s Nizamuddin Auliya dargah, an example of Indian life in the bygone era, catches the eye.

When English artist and poet Edward Lear went to see the Taj Mahal in 1874, he feverishly wrote about its beauty in his journal that went beyond the ivory white monument to include details about “gorgeously dressed and be-ringed women”, parrots that were like live emeralds, poinsettias dotted cypress trees that line a breathtaking garden.

A common thread that binds these works is how the foreign gaze offered a more private view of the then-Indian life. An ongoing exhibition comprising 103 works with 85 on display, ‘Destination India: Foreign Artists In India 1857-1947’, by DAG explores this lively representation of India, through the eyes of 39 foreign artists from 12 countries.

“This is the first exhibition to demonstrate that a major branch of Orientalist painting was devoted to India (and not confined to just North Africa and West Asia). Landmark exhibitions that have focused on the genre of such paintings in the past, including ‘The Lure of the East: British Orientalist Painting’ (2008) at London’s Tate Gallery, do not mention India. The Indian chapter of Orientalist paintings has hardly been explored so this exhibit breaks new ground,” says Ashish Anand, CEO & MD, DAG.