JNU admin ignores students’ plight, issues unnecessary advisories: JNUSU

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) appeal to the students to maintain peace and decorum on campus while participating in gatherings received a flak from the former.

The students claimed such appeals were unnecessary and tarnished the university’s image.

“The JNU administration has brought out a farcical appeal to all stakeholders of the campus to maintain discipline and peace on campus while participating in any kind of gatherings. This appeal signed by the Registrar and issued with the approval of competent authority shows the total bankruptcy of the administration in taking responsibility for functioning the University,” read a statement issued by the JNUSU on Monday.

Dhananjay, the JNUSU president, alleged that when it comes to mismanagement and grievances of the students, the administration remains silent.

“What is destroying discipline and peace in the campus is the absolute apathy of the administration to the appalling conditions of academics and infrastructure in the campus. From seepage in the library, to crumbling hostels, uncontrollably rising mess bills, the administration is failing on every account,” he said.

“At the same time in a mendacious and vindictive manner the administration has been targeting the JNUSU and student activists on campus who have called out the administration’s failings and are raising protest against these. For nudging the administration to carry out its most basic tasks, dozens of students have received notices for enquiry against them and direct imposition of fines amounting to thousands of rupees,” he added.

The JNUSU president recalled a case where a survivor of sexual harassment was allegedly fined ` 5000 by the Proctor’s office for protesting.