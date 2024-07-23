Starting Small: Mercedes Benz EQA 250+

At first glance, the EQA 250+ bears a striking resemblance to its petrol and diesel counterparts, yet several distinct features set it apart as an electric vehicle. The front of the car showcases a black panel grille with a star pattern, complemented by a horizontal light band connecting the headlamps, giving it a futuristic appeal.

Chrome accents on the front apron and window sills add a touch of elegance. The SUV rides on 19-inch AMG-styled alloy wheels, while the tail lights feature an intricate design enhanced by a horizontal light bar that spans the rear, adding to its sophisticated look.

The interior of the EQA 250+ exemplifies luxury and sustainability. Made from recycled materials, the cabin boasts excellent fit and finish, creating a spacious and premium environment. A large sunroof adds to the airy feel, flooding the cabin with natural light. Comfort is a priority, with electronically adjustable front seats offering three memory settings, a rear armrest for passengers, and ample boot space for weekend trips. The EQA 250+ is at the forefront of connectivity and infotainment.

The MBUX system allows for intuitive control of various vehicle functions, enhanced by gesture control and augmented reality navigation, which overlays directions using a camera. Standard features include Apple Car Play, Android Auto, a heads-up display, wireless charging, and a 360-degree camera. The 12-speaker Burmester surround sound system, delivering a powerful 710-watt output, ensures an immersive audio experience.

Under the hood, the EQA 250+ is powered by a 70.5 kWh battery, providing a substantial range of up to 560 kms per charge based on the WLTP cycle. The vehicle delivers a robust 140 kW of power and 385 Nm of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds, with a top speed of 160 km/h. Drivers can choose from multiple driving modes, including Comfort, Eco, Sport, and Individual, to tailor their driving experience. The EQA 250+ feels extremely smooth to drive, with outstanding refinement and ride quality, effortlessly sailing over rough roads while keeping occupants in absolute comfort.

Safety is paramount in the EQA 250+, equipped with an extensive array of features. Their safety highlights include Active Brake Assist, Active Park Assist, Adaptive High Beam Assist, and Blind Spot Monitoring. The vehicle also comes with multiple airbags, including knee airbags, and run-flat tires with a tire repair kit, ensuring peace of mind on the road.

The Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+ is a robust package. While it is compact for a luxury vehicle, it retains all the elegance and quality that one associates with a product from the 3-point star. Brilliant to drive with an impressive range, the EQA also ensures you have the latest in terms of technology at your disposal. As it enters the Indian market, the EQA 250+ is poised to continue its global success.

Pricing starts at Rs 66 lakh.