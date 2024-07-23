Upset over mistreatment of sister, man murders brother-in-law in Gurugram

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man strangled his brother-in-law to death in Haryana’s Gurugram and later burnt his body after pouring turpentine as the latter was “mistreating his ill sister” and “not giving” her necessary medications.

The accused, identified as Rajesh alias Chotu, has been arrested. The crime occurred in the intervening night of July 18-19. A senior Gurugram Police officer said they received information about a suspected arson at a house in Sector-15, Part-1, Gurugram, in which a man had been charred to death.

When police reached the spot, they found a charred male body, which was later identified as Gorelal alias Halla. A person who was present at the scene told the cops that some renovation work was underway at the house.

“He told us that a man named Rajesh worked here as a security guard. On July 18 night, Rajesh’s brother-in-law paid him a visit and they were consuming alcohol,” the officer said. The next morning, Rajesh was found missing, the officer added.

Based on his complaint, the police registered a case of murder and launched a manhunt to trace the suspect Rajesh alias Chotu. After two days, the accused Rajesh was nabbed from sector-29, Gurugram. According to the police, the accused, Rajesh, during interrogation, confessed to the crime and stated that his brother-in-law, Gorelal, had been mistreating his sister and denying her medical care.

The accused, Rajesh, then decided to eliminate him and subsequently asked him to pay a visit.

After a night of heavy drinking, Rajesh strangled Gorelal and then set his body on fire using turpentine oil before fleeing from the spot, the official added.