A sentimental journey through France

Henri Landier, a celebrated French artist with a remarkable career spanning over 70 years, has just debuted his latest collection, ‘Douce France,’ at Delhi’s Alliance Française. This collection is a sentimental visual journey through France, a homage to his country. “It is like a pilgrimage I wanted to do before the end of my life,” he reveals. The title is inspired by a song by renowned singer-songwriter Charles Trenet.
Landier’s foray into the art world began long before his naval career. He started painting at the age of 14 and by 17, he had already settled in Montmartre, a renowned artistic hub in Paris. He would take art classes during the day and work at night. “During the winter of 1954, my friends were so worried I might not survive that one of them offered me a job on a liner,” he says. This opportunity led him to join the merchant navy, but despite the allure of a stable naval career, including an offer from Shell to become a commander, Landier’s dedication to his art never wavered. “It was an amazing proposition, but I couldn’t give up on my artistic career, so I declined and returned to Paris,” he says.
Landier’s influences
The years of sailing left an indelible mark on Landier’s work. His initial paintings were dark, reflecting the post-war ambience of Paris. However, his palette brightened as he travelled and met “happier” people. “I discovered a passion for the sea, which is still one of my favourite themes to paint,” he says. This period marked a significant evolution in his style, introducing a vibrant and optimistic perspective to his art.
One of the pivotal moments in Landier’s career was the Maastricht Carnival in 2020. The subsequent lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic led him to revisit his drawings and engage with his friends and collectors through social media, culminating in the publication of a book titled 55 Days of Lockdown.
Landier’s creative process is meticulous and intuitive. “Once it is in my head, I can make a painting in one or two days,” he says. Among his masterpieces, several hold sentimental value. His early works of compositions with liners from the Schiaffino company, and ‘Parfum de pêche’ (Peach Fragrance), which represents his wife, daughter, and grandson, are particularly cherished as is his tribute to Rembrandt and the series about WWI.
Bright to brighter
Colour plays a crucial role in Landier’s work. His self-portraits, another prominent feature of his work, also document significant moments of his life. In 2009, he started a series of 170 self-portraits, each representing an important moment of his life.
Landier has witnessed significant changes in the art world. As a young artist, he witnessed many painters abandoning figuration even when it was their specialty. He came close to doing it too in the 1970s while working on ship machinery and construction sites. However, if one looks closely, there is always a subject in his paintings, and for him, it is through his subject that his art makes true sense. “I think it is very important to stay true to yourself and not to follow trends because at one point they will end,” he says.
‘Douce France’ is on at Alliance Française de Delhi, Lodhi Gardens, till August 19, from 11am to 7pm