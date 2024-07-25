‘Doctor didn’t alert cops; fire rescue delayed’, reveals chargesheet in babycare hospital fire

NEW DELHI: The chargesheet in the Baby Care New Born Child Hospital fire case said that the doctor on duty was seen on a call but did not alert the police or the fire brigade, thus delaying the rescue operation by at least 30 minutes.

Official sources told this newspaper that two eyewitnesses were examined, who saw the spread of fire and made a PCR call. They told the police that one of the accused in the chargesheet, the on-duty BAMS-qualified Dr Akash, was seen on a call but did not make any PCR call.

“This caused a delay of about 30 minutes in reporting to police,” the source said.

Tragedy struck at an infant-care institute in Vivek Vihar in Shahdara area in east Delhi on the intervening night of May 25 and 26, when six newborns were killed after a massive fire broke out at the facility. A week later, another child who was rescued succumbed to injuries, taking the death toll to seven. As per the autopsy report, the surgeon opined the cause of death to “flame burn.”

Soon after the incident, a series of rampant violations came to the fore during the 60-day police investigation in which the cops squarely blamed two people: Dr. Naveen Khichi (owner of the nursing home) and Dr. Akash, the BAMS doctor on duty, who was the overall in charge of the neonatal intensive care unit for that night.

There were “unqualified” doctors working at the hospital, safety norms to be followed in cases of emergency were flouted left-and-right, and the neonatal facility was operating without a No Objection Certificate from the fire department.

The accused were running the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for 12 beds in violation of the licence for five beds only.