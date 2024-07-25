Probe ordered into IAS aspirant’s electrocution

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday ordered a probe into death of a 26-year-old IAS aspirant due to electrocution in Patel Nagar area of the city and directed the chief secretary to submit a report by July 26.

Power minister Atishi, in a communication marked to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, said the shocking incident has come to light, where 26-year-old IAS aspirant Nilesh Rai lost his life due to electrocution in Patel Nagar area.

“A young precious life has been lost due to the negligence and apathy of government officials. The cause of death needs to be ascertained and responsibility needs to be fixed in order to give a clear message that such instances will not be tolerated,” said the minister.

She directed the chief secretary to initiate the inquiry into the matter and suggest action that should be taken against those who are responsible for this tragic loss. A report on the same to be sent to the office of undersigned by 5 pm on July 26, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police is scanning the CCTV footage and communicating with power discoms to understand the sequence of events that led to the death of the Rai after he came in contact with an iron gate of his PG accommodation in which current was flowing during rain on Monday.

Based on their investigation, police said the vitim was on his way back to his PG accommodation from a nearby library when he slipped in the waterlogged street, grabbed the iron gate to regain balance and was electrocuted.

Kin of deceased blame govt

The family members of the 26-year-old victim claimed that the power department did not timely respond to their calls, leading to his death. “Had the power department responded on time, his life could have been saved,” the deceased’s grandfather Sashikant Rai said.