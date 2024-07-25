Woman dead, nine injured as hospital's under-construction wall collapses in Dwarka

NEW DELHI: A 35-year-old woman died, and nine others were injured after the wall of an under-construction basement at Akash Hospital in Dwarka collapsed on Thursday evening, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Santosh Pal, was a resident of Dhanmod village in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district. She is survived by her husband and three children, a son and two daughters.

DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh reported that information about the wall collapse at Akash Hospital in Sector 12, Dwarka, was received around 6:30 PM, prompting a swift police response.

"Two of our Head Constables from Dwarka North police station were on patrol when they noticed a gathering near an under-construction building at Akash Hospital's basement in Sector 12, Dwarka, near a petrol pump. They immediately rushed to the scene," the DCP said.

At the hospital, the policemen discovered that a portion of the basement wall on the northeast side had collapsed, causing injuries to several individuals. The injured were taken to Akash Hospital in Sector 3, Dwarka, and IGI Hospital in Sector 9, Dwarka.

Further inquiries revealed that Santosh was brought in dead, while nine others were still receiving treatment for their injuries.

The DCP told this newspaper that a forensic team from the district was called to the incident site for a thorough examination of the area.

"A case under relevant sections of the law is being registered," the officer said, adding that further investigation is ongoing.