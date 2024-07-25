YouTuber Dhruv Rathee summoned in defamation case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has issued summons to YouTuber Dhruv Rathee following a defamation complaint by BJP leader Suresh Karamshi Nakhua. The summons stem from allegations that Rathee labeled Nakhua as a “violent and abusive” troll in one of his videos.

District Judge Gunjan Gupta of the Saket Court issued the notice to Rathee on July 19 over Nakhua’s plea. The case is set for its next hearing on August 6.

The controversy centers around a video Rathee uploaded on July 7, titled “My Reply to Godi Youtubers | Elvish Yadav | Dhruv Rathee,” where he allegedly made defamatory remarks about Nakhua.

Nakhua, a spokesperson for the BJP’s Mumbai unit, claimed that Rathee’s video wrongly associated him with “violent and abusive trolls,” damaging his repute.