AAP gets new office address in Lutyens’ Delhi

NEW DELHI: The AAP just got a new address: Bungalow No 1, Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, in Lutyens’ Delhi. Following directions from the Delhi High Court, it will be shifted from Rouse Avenue.

On July 16, the Delhi High Court granted the Centre an extension till July 25 to decide on the AAP office space after its recognition as a national party.

Initially, the court gave the Centre a six-week deadline, starting June 5, to address the AAP’s request. Earlier, the Directorate of Estates under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs sought an additional four weeks, citing the “mammoth task” of allocating accommodation to MPs.

On June 5, the HC affirmed that AAP, like other parties, was entitled to office space and directed the Centre to resolve the matter within six weeks.

The SC in its order on March 4 directed AAP to vacate its headquarters, which is earmarked for the Delhi judiciary, by June 15. The SC in February observed that AAP was encroaching on the land, which was allotted to the Delhi HC for an expansion project. AAP approached the HC last year, seeking either land or a temporary housing unit.