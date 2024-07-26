CBI detains German national with 6 kg cocaine from Delhi International Airport

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday intercepted and detained a German national of Indian origin with a consignment of approximately six kilograms of cocaine at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said.
Identifying the arrested person as Ashok Kumar, CBI officials said the action by central agency sleuths came on the basis of a reliable intelligence, which suggested that the accused person was travelling on a flight from Doha to New Delhi. They pegged the value of the seized cocaine consignment to the tune of Rs 30 crore
The central probe agency said the intelligence in this regard was provided from international agency INTERPOL.
Concealed in capsules
The consignment of the narcotic substance was concealed in capsules hidden inside two soft toys, officials said, adding that there were 270 capsules containing suspected cocaine.
Accordingly, the accused has been detained as per due procedure, and further investigation is underway in the matter, officials informed.
On Tuesday, based on specific intelligence, Delhi Customs at the IGI Airport had also seized 742 grams of cocaine valued at Rs 11.13 crore from a passenger, who arrived from Tanzania. He was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.