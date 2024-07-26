CBI detains German national with 6 kg cocaine from Delhi International Airport

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday intercepted and detained a German national of Indian origin with a consignment of approximately six kilograms of cocaine at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, officials said.

Identifying the arrested person as Ashok Kumar, CBI officials said the action by central agency sleuths came on the basis of a reliable intelligence, which suggested that the accused person was travelling on a flight from Doha to New Delhi. They pegged the value of the seized cocaine consignment to the tune of Rs 30 crore

The central probe agency said the intelligence in this regard was provided from international agency INTERPOL.