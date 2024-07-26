Fence Yamuna floodplains once encroachments removed: Delhi HC to DDA

NEW DELHI: In a move to preserve the ecological balance of the Yamuna floodplains, the Delhi High Court has directed the vice chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to ensure the fencing of the area following the removal of unauthorised constructions and encroachments.

The directive came during a hearing of a PIL filed by SD Windlesh, seeking the demolition of a ‘dargah’ and ‘kabristan’ illegally built on the western side of the Signature Bridge spanning the river. The bridge connects Wazirabad to East Delhi and has been a focal point for concerns over encroachments on the riverbed.

Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, presiding over the division bench, addressed the PIL which also called for a Yamuna protection force to prevent further unauthorised constructions. The court noted that previous orders to clear the floodplains and the riverbed have been ineffective.

“The vice chairman of DDA is also directed to ensure that whenever encroachments are removed, the area around the Yamuna floodplains is protected and properly fenced so that no further encroachment can happen,” the bench said.

The court appointed the DDA vice-chairman as the nodal officer to oversee the removal of encroachments. The timeline given for these actions is preferably within six weeks.

The HC also discussed feasibility of deploying tech, including drones, to prevent future encroachments. The HC emphasised vigilance in enforcing environmental protection without compromising integrity.

‘Act within 6 weeks’

The HC appointed the DDA chief as the nodal officer to oversee the removal of encroachments. The timeline given for the actions is preferably six weeks. The PIL calls for forming a Yamuna protection force to prevent further encroachment.