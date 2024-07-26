IIT Delhi to offer B. Tech programme in Design

NEW DELHI: The Department of Design at IIT Delhi is set to offer a new four-year undergraduate programme ‘B. Tech in Design’ from the academic year 2025–26.

Admission to the new programme will be based on JEE (Advanced) rankings. However, aspirants will also have to qualify in the design aptitude test, UCEED (UG Common Entrance Examination for Design).

This unique programme crafted especially for empathetic and creative minds intent on understanding socio-technical systems around them and designing solutions for the wicked problems in these systems, a statement from the institution said.

The students pursuing this course will learn about prevalent technologies, systematic design thinking processes, research methods for analyzing socio-technical systems, communication and presentation skills, the statement further read.

This is a transdisciplinary programme combining the strengths of technology and design and promotes a combination of learning processes – bringing together a systematic approach of engineering and creative leaps of design, the IIT prospectus detailed.

“The approach would be to create new leaders in design who can see the big picture as generalists and can go into details as a design specialist,” Professor Jyoti Kumar, head of the Design department said.