IMD issues yellow alert as heavy rain hits Delhi, causing waterlogging, traffic jams

NEW DELHI: The commuters traveling on Friday had to face a hard time as moderate to heavy rains lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas leading to severe water logging in several parts of the city, paralysing the normal life of the residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and predicted that rain will continue to lash the national capital till July 28.

Earlier in the day, the weather department alerted the city residents about a spell of intense rain as a "cloud mass" was expected to pass over Delhi.

"A cloud mass is passing through Delhi. Movement is slow, spells of moderate to intense spell may persist during the next 2 hours," IMD posted on X.