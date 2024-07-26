IMD issues yellow alert as heavy rain hits Delhi, causing waterlogging, traffic jams

NEW DELHI: The commuters traveling on Friday had to face a hard time as moderate to heavy rains lashed the national capital and its adjoining areas leading to severe water logging in several parts of the city, paralysing the normal life of the residents.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for the city and predicted that rain will continue to lash the national capital till July 28.
Earlier in the day, the weather department alerted the city residents about a spell of intense rain as a "cloud mass" was expected to pass over Delhi.
"A cloud mass is passing through Delhi. Movement is slow, spells of moderate to intense spell may persist during the next 2 hours," IMD posted on X.
The weather agency predicted an impact over Delhi-NCR due to the heavy rainfall.
"Localized flooding of roads, water logging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses. Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall. Traffic could be disrupted due to water logging in roads leading to increased travel time," it said and advised people to check the traffic congestion routes before leaving for their destination.
A senior Delhi Traffic police official told TNIE that multiple calls of traffic congestion, and waterlogging as well as potholes on the roads were received in the Traffic Control Room.
The traffic police personnel, wearing raincoats and gumboots, could be seen at various intersections regulating the traffic even as the rains kept pounding the city.
Multiple traffic advisories were issued by the police advising the commuters to avoid certain stretches that had been inundated due to rainwater.
The traffic remained affected on Ring Road, Vandematram Marg and NH-48 under Dhaula Kuan flyover, GTK road, Anuvrat Marg, Ring Road in the carriageway from Majnu ka Tila towards ISBT Kashmere Gate among several other spots.