Petrol dealers call off strike after Delhi government assures to review hike in PUCC rates

NEW DELHI: In a relief to city residents, petrol pump operators in the national capital ended their strike on Thursday after receiving assurance from the Delhi government that the revised rates of pollution under control (PUC) checking will be revisited.

In an official statement, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) said the meeting with the transport department yielded positive results, culminating in an agreement between the Delhi government and the agitating petrol pump operators, following which the association decided to call off the strike.

“The DPDA held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Transport) where it was decided that DPDA will immediately call off the strike and resume PUC operations in the interest of the general public of Delhi. He also agreed to relook into the aspect of further revision of rates based on the actual costs involved in the process. The DPDA would submit a detailed justification in this regard. In larger public interest, DPDA has decided to call off the strike of PUC centres at their petrol pumps,” the association announced.

The PUC centres had been closed since July 15 due to a dispute over increased PUC certification rates. The DPDA, which initiated the temporary shutdown of pollution checking activities in protest of the ‘inadequate’ hike in PUC certification rates, had argued that the revised charges did not reflect the rising operational costs of pollution checking.