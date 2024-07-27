Class 11 student dies by suicide on school premises in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy, upset over not being able to take up science stream at school, allegedly died by suicide at his school’s dormitory in Dwarka area, an official said on Friday. The deceased was a student of Class 11.

Sharing details, DCP (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said information regarding the alleged suicide by a student of Class 11 was received on July 25 after which the police reached the school, where they found the deceased student at a dormitory.

“His classmate reported that Kunal was upset as his friends had left school and had taken science stream elsewhere as the stream was not available in this school,” the DCP said.

His father had counselled him to continue in the arts stream but the child was feeling upset.

The officer said “On July 25, around 6 am, he died by suicide,” The body was shifted to hospital and later handed over to his parents after autopsy.

