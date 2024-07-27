Delhi: Minor girl falls off terrace after man slaps her over property dispute

NEW DELHI: A minor girl fell off the terrace from a height of approximately 6 feet after a man slapped her during a property dispute, an official said on Saturday.

According to the officer, there was a property dispute between two parties following which the accused man first entered into a heated argument and then allegedly slapped the minor girl.

A video of the incident, recorded by an onlooker went viral on social media, in which the accused and the girl could be seen standing atop an under-construction single-story house, quarrelling with each other.

The argument immediately turns violent and the man can be seen slapping the girl following which she loses her balance and falls on the road.

Moments later, the victim girl could be heard writhing in pain while the man who assaulted her went on to hurl abuses at the person recording the video.

DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said they had received a PCR call at 4 pm on July 25 at police station Aman Vihar, regarding a quarrel in Karan Vihar, Kirari Suleman Nagar after which a police team immediately reached the spot to find that the girl had been shifted to MGM hospital.

"The police team then reached the hospital and obtained the MLC of the victim, who is a minor girl," the DCP said.

Accordingly, based on her statement, the police have registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the BNS against the alleged person whose identity is yet to be revealed by the cops.

The officer said they have formed multiple teams to nab the alleged person at the earliest. The investigation is underway, he added.