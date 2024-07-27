Delhi woman kills 9-day-old daughter as she wanted a son

NEW DELHI: In a barbaric, inhumane and shocking case of female infanticide, a 22-year-old woman murdered her 9-day-old daughter in the national capital as she wanted a son and 'not a girl'.

The accused woman was arrested by the police. DCP (outer) Jimmy Chiram said that the father of the victim girl came to Mundka police station and reported that his wife has slit the throat of her newborn daughter.

Seeing the gravity of the crime, the cops immediately swung into action and reached the scene of crime at H.No. 60, Shiv Mandir Street, Baba Haridas Colony, Tikri, Delhi where the girl child was found dead in a room on the second floor while his wife was in another room.

The accused woman was apprehended while forensic teams were called to examine the crime scene.

"The knife used in the offence was recovered," the DCP said.

Accordingly, a case under relevant provisions of law was registered and the accused woman was placed under arrest. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that she didn’t want to have a girl child that's why she killed her. The deceased baby was their second child.

The officer said that the husband of the accused woman had come to Delhi in 2019 with his brother and mother. Both were living at the same place where the crime happened.

"The father of the murdered child is a labourer in a shoe factory in Bahadurgarh and the couple have a 2-year-old son," the officer said, adding the accused woman has been sent to judicial custody.