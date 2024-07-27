Murder accused arrested by Delhi police from Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old youth, who had fatally thrashed a person in the capital three years ago with a baseball bat, was caught by the Delhi Police from Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.

Identified as Arun alias Rikki, the accused was evading his arrest since 2021 and had been subsequently declared as a proclaimed offender in February, 2022 by a local court.

DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar said they had been working on tracing the absconding accused of heinous cases when Rikki, a resident of Village Madipur Delhi was identified, who was frequently changing his location in Delhi.

“We received credible information that the accused had gone to Amarnath yatra along with his friends by a car following which a team was formed and dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir,” the DCP said.

Upon reaching the hill state, the police searched about 100 Amarnath pilgrims’ camps and hotels in Jammu and Srinagar. Around 150 cars were also checked by the team in Jammu and Srinagar.

“Finally, the team intercepted a suspected car at Kathua Toll Plaza. The accused Arun was found in the car, accordingly he was apprehended and arrested,” the officer said.