Murder accused arrested by Delhi police from Amarnath Yatra

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old youth, who had fatally thrashed a person in the capital three years ago with a baseball bat, was caught by the Delhi Police from Amarnath pilgrimage in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said.
Identified as Arun alias Rikki, the accused was evading his arrest since 2021 and had been subsequently declared as a proclaimed offender in February, 2022 by a local court.
DCP (Crime) Satish Kumar said they had been working on tracing the absconding accused of heinous cases when Rikki, a resident of Village Madipur Delhi was identified, who was frequently changing his location in Delhi.
“We received credible information that the accused had gone to Amarnath yatra along with his friends by a car following which a team was formed and dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir,” the DCP said.
Upon reaching the hill state, the police searched about 100 Amarnath pilgrims’ camps and hotels in Jammu and Srinagar. Around 150 cars were also checked by the team in Jammu and Srinagar.
“Finally, the team intercepted a suspected car at Kathua Toll Plaza. The accused Arun was found in the car, accordingly he was apprehended and arrested,” the officer said.
During interrogation, Arun confessed that he and his family are involved in supplying illegal liquor in Delhi and following his family’s illegal liquor business, he too started selling illicit liquor after leaving school.
“In January, 2021, while he was drinking alcohol with his friends Shahnawaj Sam, Himanshu alias Vicky, and Ritik alias Golu one person named Satender alias Bhola arrived there and insisted for immediate repayment of money and started insulting Vicky’s mother and sister,” the officer said.
Enraged and intoxicated, the accused Arun alias Rikki along with his friends attacked Satender Bhola with a baseball bat, resulting in his death. Thereafter, he fled and was hiding from the police for the last three years.
The cops, recently, got to know that the accused Arun has gone on a pilgrimage to Amarnath Yatra along with his friends in a car. When he was returning, he was intercepted near Kathua, Jammu Toll Plaza and placed under arrest.