Three civil service aspirants die as water fills basement of UPSC coaching institute in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three students, were found dead, and a few others are feared trapped after after the basement of a building housing a popular civil service coaching centre was flooded in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday, officials said.

The bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the site during the rescue operation by the NDRF, local police and fire department, the official said.

As per preliminary enquiry, the water flooded the basement due to heavy rains.

According to a Fire Department official, they received a distress call at 7 p.m. about flooding in the basement of the Rao IAS Coaching Institute. In response, seven fire tenders and rescue vehicles were dispatched to the site. Local police also arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area to facilitate the rescue efforts.