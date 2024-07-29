BJP demands resignation of Delhi minister Atishi, MCD Mayor over UPSC aspirants' deaths

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday came down heavily on the AAP-ruled Delhi government, its ministers, local MLA and the civic agency over the tragic death of three civil services aspirants at Rajender Nagar.

The saffron party demanded Minister Atishi’s and Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s resignations for their alleged “criminal negligence.”

The party further asked the Delhi Police to register a case against the Delhi government, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board, and the power distribution company (Discom) for the flooding incident in the basement of a UPSC coaching centre.

“The brutal deaths of these four students due to government negligence in one week has sent a clear message that, in the eyes of the Delhi government, these students are like sheep and goats who come to Delhi not to study but to die,” the Delhi BJP chief said.

The Delhi BJP chief also added that it is regrettable that even after the Mukherjee Nagar coaching centre fire incident, the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and MCD have not taken action against coaching centres in central Delhi, which is an “inexcusable crime”.

He said it was the responsibility of the DFS and MCD to ensure that coaching or libraries operate in basement buildings with two exits and paths at least 5 feet wide. “Clearly, no surveys were conducted, nor any actions taken in the coaching centres operating in Rajinder Nagar and at other places,” he said.