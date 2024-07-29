Delhi in a lethal urban crisis

Despite over two decades of private discoms supplying electricity, minimising the overhead wire issues in the capital remains a distant dream. Many areas, whether considered posh or not, still have wires hanging from one pole to another instead of an underground network, with Old Delhi being the worst affected.

The debate over the wire crisis has resurfaced following the electrocution of a UPSC aspirant in Rajinder Nagar last week and the drowning of three students in the basement of an IAS coaching centre in the same locality.

According to rough estimates, putting the entire high-tension overhead power network in the city underground will cost nearly Rs 2,500 crore or more. This cost is almost three times that of insulating it. Meanwhile, the majority of high-tension wires in the city are already underground or insulated.

In 2014, a Delhi Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a policy to convert bare electric wires into insulated conductors to protect life and property. The cabinet considered shifting all overhead electric wires underground, and the city government allocated several crores for this mammoth task in its yearly budget, yet overhead wires remain a common issue.

“Delhi is a very old city and much of it is unplanned. A large part of the critical wire network is either insulated or underground. Since there are unauthorised, semi-rural, and rural parts, it requires a collective effort to shift wires underground or upgrade the entire electricity transmission network. The discoms and government agencies do their part on various occasions, but challenges remain due to the city’s expansion,” said a senior power department official who wished to remain anonymous.

“In the recent incidents of electrocution, it is unclear where the current leakage occurred. It might be from transformers, boxes on electric poles, or households. Enquiries are likely being conducted. Additionally, agencies should check the hanging of cable and internet wires along electric wires/poles. Incidents of electrocution haven’t occurred in Old Delhi, where there are no exposed wires. A system should be in place to avoid any untoward incidents,” the official added.

The mesh of overhead wires not only endangers lives through electrocution but also causes fires, often starting from short circuits and ending with entire buildings or nearby houses being gutted.

Regular fires a cause for concern

Nearly 10 km from Rajinder Nagar is another coaching hub that witnessed a massive fire at one of the coaching institutes last year. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but it served as a wake-up call for authorities.

Such incidents at coaching centres have raised concerns over illegal and unauthorised buildings running commercial businesses in the national capital while flouting all safety norms.

As one walks through the narrow lanes of the area, hordes of billboards and banners of coaching institutes guaranteeing success can be seen on every building.

But are these buildings safe and equipped to handle or prevent any calamity? The question remains unanswered. The seriousness of the situation is evident, as every building houses hundreds of students at a time, and any emergency requires constant preparedness.

The buildings across the city operating without fire safety standards is yet another problem.

A Fire NOC certifies that a building complies with fire prevention and fire safety requirements according to Rule 33 of the Delhi Fire Service Rules. Many commercial buildings in Delhi operate without the ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the fire department.

Each year, the Delhi Fire Service issues a Fire NOC to around 50-70 buildings, but several still go unnoticed.

It’s important to note that the fire department does not directly interact with the public to provide an NOC, as it is not a licensing authority. Senior DFS officials state that it is the responsibility of the building authority or civic agency to refer cases before granting a licence to a building or factory.

June 28

When Delhi received over 200 mm of rainfall, a 39-year-old man was electrocuted in Rohini’s Prem Nagar after coming into contact with a live wire on a waterlogged road. This month, on July 13, a 34-year-old woman was electrocuted on a waterlogged road in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area.

228 mm

A downpour of 228 mm in a single day in June, brought the capital to its knees and led to death of 11 people. Despite managing 2,064.08 km of drains, or 55% of the city’s drainage network, the Public Works Department fails to alleviate the annual monsoon waterlogging and related crises.

July 25

July 25, the Delhi High Court observed the severe state of the city’s drainage system, noting the virtually clogged drains. The court’s remarks came in response to multiple pleas from Delhi residents, including lawyers, who highlighted the flooding of roads, homes, and offices caused by clogged stormwater and sewage drains.

Rule 33

Delhi Fire Service Rules certifies that a building complies with fire prevention and fire safety requirements. Many commercial buildings in Delhi operate without the ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the fire department. An official said there are around 50-70 buildings, but several buildings still go unnoticed.