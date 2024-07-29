Excise policy case: CBI names Delhi CM Kejriwal in its supplementary chargesheet

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with its probe into the ‘Liquor Policy scam’ case naming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Rouse Avenue Court here, officials said on Monday.

The officials said the chargesheet has been filed following an extensive probe into the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy, which is claimed to have involved substantial financial misconduct.

Earlier in June this year, the CBI arrested Kejriwal in the liquor policy case after the Rouse Avenue Court allowed the agency to examine the AAP supremo in court.

The agency has charged the Delhi Chief Minister as “one of the primary conspirators” in the liquor policy case. It has said that the ex-media in-charge of AAP and a close associate of Kejriwal, Vijay Nair, was in touch with several liquor producers and traders.

The CBI in the chargesheet has also claimed that the ex-post facto approval to former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia’s decisions on the liquor policy was given by the Cabinet headed by Kejriwal.

The agency said that the Delhi Chief Minister got the profit margin of liquor wholesalers enhanced from 5 per cent to 12 per cent without any rationale.

“Arvind Kejriwal is part of the conspiracy in the alleged liquor scam. All Delhi government decisions were taken only as per his directions,” the CBI had said, in one of the earlier hearings before the court.

It is to be noted here that Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. The Supreme Court has since then granted him interim bail, but he is still in jail as the CBI had arrested him in the same case.