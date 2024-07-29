Rainwater drain encroached & clogged, Delhi Mayor orders inspection of buildings

NEW DELHI: Following the tragic deaths of three civil services aspirants due to rain-induced flooding in a coaching centre’s basement, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday said that she has directed the officials to inspect all coaching institutions in the city and initiate action against those found running illegally or floating norms.

The Mayor said a high-level committee will be set up to probe the flooding of the basement of the coaching centre.

“Yesterday, some students were trapped in a private coaching institute being run in Rajinder Nagar due to flooding and out of them three students lost their lives. This is very shocking. This incident needs thorough investigation and swift and strongest possible action,” Oberoi stated.

“If any official is found guilty, the strongest possible action can be taken against them,” she told the municipal commissioner.

Encroachment

Meanwhile, encroachers blocked the storm drains outside the coaching centre, which was meant to handle heavy rains.

“The coaching centre and other buildings along the road have encroached and covered the storm drains by extending their buildings in the form of platforms and ramps, thereby making draining of water difficult and cleaning of drains impossible,” the civic body said in a statement.

The corporation also noted that “...the so-called bursting of drainage outside the coaching centre is not conclusive and the matter is under investigation.”

However, locals said the drainage was blocked from silt and garbage. The MCD said it was taking strict action against properties violating laws and sealed three properties in Karol Bagh.

‘Fully cooperating with probe’

Rau’s IAS Study Circle, the coaching centre’s building where the incident happened, condoled the loss of young lives and said it is fully committed to supporting the ongoing investigation. The police have arrested the owner and coordinator and booked them for culpable homicide.